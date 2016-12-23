Growth markets investor Actis sets up shop in Hong Kong

By David Macfarlane

UK-headquartered growth markets investor Actis has set up a new office in Hong Kong and announced it will be headed up by Pamela Fang, the head of its investor development group (IDG) in Asia.

Focussing mainly on investor relations and client services in the Asia-Pacific region, the new office will complement Actis’ existing operation in Beijing. The firm now handles its entire global capital-raising capabilities in-house, and the opening of the Hong Kong office follows recent senior IDG appointments in New York and London.

“Currently 16% of Actis’ investor base is from Asia and Australia, yet this region represents 30% of the global capital pool. We are a multi-asset investor – the sheer volume of institutional capital and increasing appetite for international allocation in alternatives means we expect the capital that we source from the region to increase significantly,” comments Neil Brown, partner and global head of IDG at Actis. “We have a long track record of investment in the region through our office in Beijing. We know that in order to understand the needs and aspirations of our limited partners, we need to be on the ground, as our investment teams are.”

Leading the firm from its new Hong Kong office, Ms. Fang is responsible for Actis’ fundraising and investor relation activities in the region. “As a fundraiser, the most powerful tool is an interesting story coupled with a proven track record,” she says. “I love telling the story of what makes Actis so unique: great cultural diversity and a depth of experience. The collective network and knowledge that enables Actis to source and evaluate investments is a true differentiator that is hard for others to replicate.”

Born and raised in Shanghai, Ms. Fang led global business development and fundraising for CDIB Capital International and worked at GE Capital as a senior investment lead, focussed on direct private equity investments, before joining Actis. Before that she held various senior roles focussed on business development, mergers and acquisitions, debt structuring and sales at Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital.

Mr. Brown adds: “Pamela has invaluable experience in fundraising and business development in the region; she is supported locally and internationally by a world class in-house team. We are already benefitting from having this dedicated hub in the right time-zone, led by colleagues with the requisite understanding of language and culture.”

Actis was established in 2004 after spinning out from CDC Group, the UK government's development finance institution, established in 1948 to promote private sector investment in former British territories. As a global platform offering a multi-asset strategy through the asset classes of private equity, energy and real estate in growth markets across Africa, Asia and Latin America, the firm currently has US$6.6 billion in AUM from over 200 institutional investors and operates through 12 offices globally.