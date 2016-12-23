Majority of HK-listed firms slack on ESG reporting

25 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

New research on environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting trends in Hong Kong reveals that only 60 of the largest 200 companies (based on market capitalisation) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) published a separate ESG report in the financial year of 2015. This follows HKEX’s increasing reporting obligations for companies in December 2015 by announcing stricter disclosure requirements for ESG.

Specialist sustainability consulting firm Alaya Consulting conducted the research, which reveals that 95% of the published ESG reports adopted either guidelines issued by HKEX or by international independent standards organisation Global Reporting Initiative. Almost 70% of the reports disclosed all environmental and social policies as required by the HKEX ESG Reporting Guide. However, only around 25% were able to report performance on all 12 environmental indicators, in addition to policy disclosure on environmental and social aspects.

Tony Wong, founder of Alaya Consulting, remarks: “Listed companies should realise that adopting sustainable practices is no longer an option but a growing requirement which creates both challenges or opportunities. Though some findings suggest a strong foundation for reporting, we believe the value of reporting is not well communicated. Companies need to step up their game and start reporting on non-financial information so as to meet the rising market expectations in the coming years.”

With regard to environment sustainability, over 60% of the reports were able to disclose performance indicators and targets on emissions, energy and water consumption, and waste generation. Regarding social aspects, 90% of the reports disclosed indicators on training and almost 85% included gender and age composition of the workforce. Ninety-five percent of the reports were able to disclose information on corporate donations and volunteering hours.

The research examined the sustainability reporting practices of the largest 200 companies by market capitalisation listed on HKEX. These 200 companies capture approximately 50% of the total market capitalisation, encompassing the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index.

“In the long-term, we believe with their size and resources, these large-cap companies should be able to set industry best practices for companies which have yet to start reporting on ESG in Hong Kong,” Mr. Wong concludes.