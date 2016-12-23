Europe’s largest mutual fund platform operator opens Singapore branch

23 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Mutual funds platform operator Allfunds Bank has launched an operational hub in Singapore to widen its reach in Asia while seeking further opportunities in China.

The Singapore hub, which will start operations in early 2017, will serve as a base for Europe’s largest fund platform to reach fund managers and providers in the region, including Hong Kong, Taiwan and China.

“Asia will massively contribute to the future definition of the global asset management industry due to its economic and demographic significance, and its accelerated pace of digitalisation. China is, and definitely will be in the coming future, a significant contributor to these trends due to its relevance and magnitude in the global economy,” says Allfunds CEO Juan Alcaraz.

The Madrid-based company began researching the Asian market in 2014, and over the past two years has built its business infrastructure and ensured that regulatory requirements are met in time for next year’s launch.

“Banks, insurance companies, asset managers and wealth managers in Asia are taking a very hard look at their bottom lines and how effectively they run their business,” says Mr. Alcaraz, who has noticed growing interest from Asian fund distributors for the company’s independent, open-architecture model coupled with its wide range of fund research and analytics services.

“We have identified the key differences between the various countries and territories in Asia – as in Europe they are all different with different requirements,” says Mr. Alcaraz. “But having gone deeply into the needs of the funds industry in the area, it became very clear, that our highly efficient open architecture model would suit most of the Asian markets, so we see no reason to limit our ambitions in the area.”

Established in 2000 and equally owned by the Santander and Intesa Sanpaolo groups, Allfunds Bank has more than €249 billion (US$259 billion) in assets under administration, comprising 50,000 funds from 550 fund managers.