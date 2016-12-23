AllianzGI to set up wholly foreign-owned enterprise

29 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

German asset management giant Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) has become the latest foreign entity to create a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE), in a move to expand its presence in the Mainland market.

An AllianzGI spokesperson has confirmed with Asia Asset Management that the company has applied for its WFOE license and is in the process of setting up in the country.

The move comes after China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSFC)’s legitimisation of WFOEs in June, allowing for WFOEs and Sino-foreign asset management joint ventures to be registered under the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) as onshore private fund houses. This measure is expected to further incentivise foreign players to tap into the Chinese onshore market.

The first batch of WFOE license holders were Franklin Templeton Investments, Fidelity International, BNP Paribas and Aberdeen Asset Management, which were awarded the license in 2015. Initially, they were only allowed to offer consulting services, but under the new initiative, they can now include domestic private fundraising and secondary market investments as part of their business offerings.

David Chang, regional head and chief executive officer for Greater China at Franklin Templeton Investments, previously commented that the directive would have a positive effect on the long-term development of China’s asset management industry, particularly in terms of introducing industry best practices.

AllianzGI had AUM of approximately US$541 billion as of September 30 this year, of which $36 billion was sourced from Asia Pacific.

Allianz Group had previously formed a joint venture with Mainland securities house Guotai Junan Securities in 1994, named Guotai Junan Allianz Fund Management (GTJA Allianz). In August 2016, Guotai Junan Securities began offloading its entire 51% stake on the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange.