AllianzGI expects further market volatility following Trump’s ascendance

21 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, India By Natalie Leung

The US dollar will not stay strong for long, given the impending market volatilities following the election of new US President Donald Trump who will take to office in January next year. Instead, the Chinese RMB is expected to stabilise from any further weakening, says Raymond Chan, chief investment officer at Allianz Global Investors.

With the US still in the grips of the 2008 financial crisis, the group expects inflation to solve the issue of slow growth, and believes a weakening US dollar is imminent.

“A strong US currency will further halt the US economy and have a negative impact on its equity market and big companies, which will have substantial overseas exposure,” says Mr. Chan, adding that the strong US dollar will be corrected by the market and stabilised at some point. He adds that this will positively affect the performance of the RMB as it is closely associated with the dollar.

Meanwhile, global investors may also increase their exposure in Asian markets as it is time to reap the profits, given that valuations in Asia are more reasonable compared to other markets.

“Despite the higher volatility in the global bond markets, we are witnessing strong fund flows in the Asian bond market, supported by the increasing Asian investor base,” says David Tan, chief investment officer of Asia Pacific fixed income at Allianz Global Investors.

“We believe an actively managed Asian fixed-income portfolio can continue to offer decent yield pick-up in the uncertain market environment with relatively lower volatility within the broader emerging market universe; given Asia’s better fundamentals,” adds Mr. Tan.

While Mr. Trump’s protectionism stance – which places negative effects on export-driven Asian economies – will be a major concern, the group believes the Republican President will allow for a smooth implementation of pro-growth policies, which should increase inflationary pressure and higher bond yields.

However, the group has trimmed its exposure to Indian stocks amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s black money crackdown, moving from overweight to underweight, for the Indian stocks in its regional portfolio.

Given the current volatility in the Indian stock market and the slowdown observed in the consumer sector, Mr. Chan says it may take some time for the transition from the black economy to the official economy to take place.