Amundi hires Wan Howe Chung to head up Asian fixed income

28 September 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Singapore, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Wan Howe Chung has joined French asset manager Amundi as director, head of Asian fixed income at Amundi Singapore – he will report to Philip Chow, chief investment officer, global fixed income & foreign exchange (FX), Asia of Amundi Singapore. He joins the firm from Standish Mellon Asset Management, where he was the portfolio manager managing Asian fixed-income funds from Singapore as part of the Asian and emerging-market debt teams.

Wan Howe Chung

Mr. Wan has over 12 years of experience in global bond markets covering rates, credit and FX in public and private institutions. His appointment is intended to strengthen Amundi’s existing team of investment professionals who have a strong record of meeting client requirements with unique fixed-income solutions. He is now responsible for leading the company’s Asian fixed-income team and managing the Asian fixed-income portfolios, and will work closely with the investment teams in the region to analyse investment trends, research and develop strategies in Asian currencies, rates and credit markets.

Commenting on Mr. Wan’s appointment, Mr. Chow says: “Howe’s deep local expertise will be significant as we expand our footprint in Asia in response to increased customer demand for Asian fixed-income products. His extensive experience with global bond markets will allow us to continue meeting our objectives of providing strong investment performance for our clients.”

Earlier in his career, Mr. Wan was with the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s reserves management department, where he was lead portfolio manager of global fixed income. He managed euro and British pound portfolios when he was based in London and before that, US-dollar portfolios out of the Singapore office. He began his career at the Ministry of Trade and Industry as a management associate of the Singapore Administrative Service, covering economic and trade relations with Asian countries and based in both China and Singapore.

Headquartered in Paris, Amundi claims to be the largest European asset manager in terms of AUM, with over 1 trillion euros (US$1.12 trillion) worldwide as of June 30 this year.