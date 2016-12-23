Amundi negotiating 3.5 billion euro Pioneer deal

07 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Europe By Asia Asset Management

French asset manager Amundi has reportedly been in talks with Italian bank UniCredit to acquire its asset management arm, Pioneer Investments (Pioneer). The deal is likely to be valued at around 3.5 billion euro (US$3.76 billion).

Reuters cited market sources as saying that Amundi had outbid a consortium led by Italian post office Poste Italiane and Ameriprise Financial by submitting the highest bid and offering the best contract to distribute Pioneer’s financial products.

According to the Wall Street Journal, UniCredit plans to dispose of Pioneer as part of its strategic plan to bolster its capital base to meet strict new regulations. Discussions on the sale have been ongoing since June, following Jean Pierrre Mustier, the new chief executive of UniCredit, taking office. The sale of Pioneer could secure the Italian bank a special dividend of up to 800 million euros, in addition to the sale proceeds.

Pioneer has received several bids from a range of asset managers, following the collapse of a proposed merger between Santander and Pioneer’s asset management arms.

In October, Amundi confirmed an interest in Pioneer despite denying media speculation that it would offer around 4 billion euros for the firm.

From an Asian business perspective, only about US$120 billion of Amundi’s $1.1 trillion AUM is currently sourced from the Asia-Pacific region. With Pioneer’s long presence in the region, the acquisition is likely to bring synergy to both companies to advance their penetration of Asia.

Pioneer is Europe’s sixth-largest asset manager with total AUM of 252 billion euros as of September 30 this year. Asia and the Middle East accounted for about 3% of its total AUM while Australia and Central & Eastern Europe made up 8%.