Amundi to complete Pioneer Investments acquisition in 1H2017

20 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

French asset management giant Aumudi has wrapped up its acquisition of Pioneer Investments (Pioneer) from the Italian bank UniCredit for 3.545 billion euros (US$3.71 billion).

The acquisition comes after UniCredit’s recently-installed CEO, Jean Pierre Mustier, proposed to offload Pioneer when he took office in June 2016, in a bid to bolster its capital base and meet strict new regulations. Amundi has reportedly outbid rivals such as a consortium led by Italian post office Poste Italiane and Ameriprise Financial to win the deal.

Amundi said in a statement that the transaction, which received the support of both Amundi and UniCredit’s boards of directors, is still subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory and antitrust approvals, and is expected to close in the first half of 2017.

Pioneer is Europe’s sixth-largest asset manager with a total AUM of 222 billion euros.

Amundi commented that the acquisition would boost the company’s market status as the eighth-largest asset manager globally, with 1.28 trillion euros in total AUM, and reinforce its position in key European markets such as France, Italy and Austria. It also believes the acquisition will improve its customer mix by increasing the weight of higher-margin retail customers from 27% at present to 35% post-transaction. Furthermore, the deal would help Amundi expand its institutional client base as well as diversify its global product offerings.

Xavier Musca, chairman of the board of directors of Amundi, commented that in return, Pioneer would reinforce Amundi’s product expertise, broaden its distribution channels and networks, and generate significant synergies.

Heightened competition within the asset management industry globally has prompted more mergers and acquisitions amongst international asset managers. Most recently, London-based Henderson merged with American firm Janus Capital in October to form a leading global active manager with total AUM of more than US$320 billion. Also, in September this year, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company successfully completed the integration of four of its institutional affiliates: Babson Capital Management, Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers, Wood Creek Capital Management and Baring Asset Management (Barings); they are now operating as a unified company under the Barings name.