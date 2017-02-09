Amundi makes key North Asia passive product sales hire

09 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By David Macfarlane

Sunny Leung has been appointed as head of Amundi ETF, indexing and smart beta sales for North Asia. Based in Hong Kong, he reports to Xiaofeng Zhong, CEO, North Asia, Amundi Hong Kong Ltd, and to Gaëtan Delculée, global head of ETF, indexing and smart beta sales at Amundi.

Commenting on Mr. Leung’s appointment, Mr. Delculée says: “I’m delighted to welcome Sunny within Amundi’s ETF, indexing and smart beta team. He will be charged with driving the business development and distribution across the North Asia region, a second-home market for Amundi. We launched our ETF business in Hong Kong in 2016 with the listing of our two first Hong-Kong domiciled ETFs. Sunny’s appointment proves our commitment to enhance our local offering and proximity and to provide clients with cost-efficient, innovative and tailored solutions over the long run.”

Prior to joining Amundi, Mr. Leung had been with State Street Global Advisors in Singapore since 2013, where he was responsible for the business development and client services of SPDR ETFs in Asia ex-Japan. Before that he was employed by Vanguard Investment Hong Kong (Vanguard) as assistant director of retail and intermediary sales. Preceding his stint at Vanguard, he worked at Credit Suisse Asset Management on ETF product sales, and concurrently worked in relationship management with the firm’s joint venture in China, ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management. Mr. Leung began his career in the field of passive investments at Lyxor Asset Management in 2007.

“I’m really proud to be part of the Amundi ETF, indexing and smart beta team and am excited to actively contribute to the development in the North Asia region of this newly-launched business. Amundi is a pioneer in the passive European market and is today one of the reference partners in passive management in Europe and Asia. I strongly believe that Amundi ETF, indexing and smart beta’s core pillars of cost-efficiency and innovation will be able to answer our local clients’ needs,” remarks Mr. Leung.

As of September 30, 2016, Amundi’s global AUM was approximately US$1.2 trillion – of this, $151.68 billion was sourced from Asia.