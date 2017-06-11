China’s Anbang said to up investments in Korean insurers

31 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Korea By Asia Asset Management

Beijing-based insurance giant Anbang Insurance Group (Anbang) will reportedly invest up to 3 trillion won (US$2.68 billion) more in Tong Yang Life Insurance and Allianz Life Insurance Korea.

Anbang had purchased a 42% stake in Tong Yang Life Insurance, the eighth largest life insurer in South Korea, for 1.13 trillion won in September 2015. Last year, its holding company, Anbang Group Holdings, acquired a 100% stake in Allianz Life Insurance Korea from Germany’s Allianz Group for 3.5 billion won.

The Investor, a Korean financial publication, quotes unidentified sources from Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) as saying that Anbang has informed the FSS it is “considering more investments in the two companies before the Korean government plans to tighten regulations for the insurance industry”.

Anbang did not respond to questions from Asia Asset Management (AAM).

A Singapore-based analyst tells AAM that the additional investment Anbang is said to be planning may prove to be a setback for its expansion in Korea.

Simmering political tensions between China and South Korea have already led the Korean government to take a closer look at the Anbang deals. Also, Anbang recently had to deal with press reports alleging a lack of transparency in its structure and transactions, says the analyst, who declined to be named for this article.

Wu Xiaohui, chairman and chief executive officer of Anbang, has previously stated that the acquisition of the stake in Tong Yang Life Insurance was “successful” as the company doubled its profit and developed the loan facility business in China last year.