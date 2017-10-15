Are Asian REIT markets ripe for consolidation?

04 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore By David Macfarlane

Some industry experts have been speculating that real estate investment trust (REIT) markets in Asia could be ripe for consolidation due to rising regulatory costs.

Tim Shaw

According to Tim Shaw, senior portfolio manager, global property securities at First State Investments, both Singapore and Japan’s REIT markets are capable of being consolidated.

“Consolidation would be a benefit to investors as it would provide earnings growth, improve management quality, and improve liquidity,” he tells Asia Asset Management in an exclusive interview. “The speed at which consolidation occurs will be dictated by the regulatory regimes governing mergers and acquisitions. We would expect more consolidation in Singapore in the medium term.”

Mr. Shaw expects foreign asset acquisitions to continue in Singapore, where there is a high level of asset securitisation, and limited opportunities for domestic expansion. He adds that other REIT markets don’t have the same constraints.

Luke Sullivan

However, Luke Sullivan, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Cohen & Steers, does not believe the current environment is favourable for consolidation.

“You might see a few examples in some regions, such as Singapore, where there are several smaller REITs where a merger would make sense to create greater efficiencies of scale. However, in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, the structure hurdles may be too great, such as with REITs that have external sponsors with substantial ownership stakes that are unlikely to be motivated to approve such a move,” he points out.

Peter Verwer

Peter Verwer, chief executive at the Asia Pacific Real Estate Association in Singapore, stresses that it’s important that companies be transparent with their shareholders, and continue to bring their organisational structure in line with governance best practices.

“For example, executive compensation should be based on the company’s performance in terms of both earnings growth and NAV [net asset value] growth, helping align executives’ interests with those of their shareholders,” he says, adding that companies should also be prudent in property development and pursue transactions that are likely to be accretive to cash flow and net asset value.

“Those that are able to grow may see specific competitive advantages such as cost synergises and the ability to attract greater expertise,” Mr. Verwer says.