Asian investment in London offices hits quarterly record

19 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Europe, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

The London office market recorded £4.8 billion (US$6.32 billion) of transactions in the third quarter, up 64% year-on-year, driven by Asian investments which were at a record quarterly high, according to US-based real estate specialist CBRE Group (CBRE).

An increasing number of Asian investors are looking to diversify their portfolios into alternative assets in the current low interest rate environment. One of their preferred asset classes is quality offshore real estate which offer better returns and stable cash flow. Chinese investors are among the major investors in the overseas property market.

CBRE, which did not provide a breakdown of foreign investors in London offices by country, says overall transactions in the sector totaled £13 billion at the end of September, on par with the sum for the whole of 2016.

“High transection levels were again driven by overseas investors, who for the 16th quarter in a row represented the largest investor group, comprising 94% of total transaction volume,” the company says in a statement on October 18.

Asian buyers were the largest foreign investors in the July through September period, with transactions valued at £3.2 billion—the highest quarterly figure for Asian investment on record--or 68% of the total volume, it adds.

One of the largest deals was the sale of the Walkie Talkie Tower by Landsec and Canary Wharf to Hong Kong’s LKK Health Products Group in July for £1.3 billion.

CBRE estimates that at the end of the third quarter, “there was close to £39 billion of equity targeting London, close to a record-high with Asian investors accounting for a significant proportion of this equity,” Stephen Pearson, the company’s head of city investment, says in the statement.

He adds that Asian investors continue to show appetite for London offices after deploying £6.4 billion into the sector thus far this year.

“Pricing has remained firm for trophy assets in the capital and the continued high levels of demand are likely to be satisfied by the availability of stock, especially in the city,” Mr. Person says.