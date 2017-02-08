Asia-based PE players sceptical on 2017 performance

08 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, USA By Asia Asset Management

Despite 43% of global private equity (PE) managers expecting better returns this year, compared to 40% from last year, Asia seems to be the exception, with only 30% expecting 2017 to be a better year for investing. This is according to independent PE administrator Augentius’s latest industry survey, which was comprised of more than 200 respondents from Asia, the US and Europe and sheds light on the challenges and opportunities facing the PE sector in the year ahead.

With regards to the recent US election, 60% of global PE respondents said the election results would have no real effect on their strategy, as opposed to 60% of Asian managers saying that the US election results would make investing and/or fundraising more difficult.

In addition to fundraising, market regulation and investment opportunities were also listed as a key concern for managers across all regions. While PE investors, on the other hand, were anxious about the number of good investment opportunities available to them and valuation issues.

The survey also revealed a communication disparity between managers and investors. While “late reporting” and “lack of transparency around fees” were the biggest issues in the day-to-day administration of investors’ portfolios, investor communications featured at the bottom of the list of managers’ concerns.

The PE industry will continue to see more spending on technology as over 50% of all managers in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and the US spent more on technology last year compared to the previous year, and 60% expect to invest more in 2017. This again was in contrast to the Asian managers surveyed, as only 30% of those surveyed from the region expect to invest more in technology this year.

In conclusion, the survey stated that changing legislation continues to be a major concern for all PE players – “and of course there is undoubtedly more change on the horizon”, it warned. Also, it noted that the industry would need to adapt further to accommodate whatever it may be faced with. And finally – the report pointed out that the industry continues to modernise – whether it be through specialist third-party providers or other solutions. “Given the need for transparency and detail, as demanded by investors, this process will only continue to gather pace”, the report added.