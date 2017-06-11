Australia’s RIAA sets up impact investing forum

22 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA), a Sydney-based industry group, has set up a forum to support development of the growing impact investment market in Australia and New Zealand.

Impact investing refers to investments that are made to achieve measurable social or environment impact alongside a financial return.

RIAA says it launched the new forum because of growing demand and interest across all sectors, including government, philanthropy and the superannuation industry. The forum will act as a dedicated hub to connect and deepen the participation of organisations and individuals in the impact investing market, the industry body says in a May 18 statement.

Globally, impact investing is estimated to reach between US$600 billion - $1 trillion within a decade, while the market in Australia is estimated to reach $32 billion by 2022, according to the statement.

“RIAA’s mission is to see more capital being invested more responsibly,” the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer Simon O’Connor says in the statement. “Through the Impact Investment Forum, we want to develop and amplify the significant work done by Impact Investing Australia, and help take impact investing to scale.”

“Together with our other 150 members, we will bring the voices of 20 superannuation funds to the table. Alone, these super funds manage $500 billion of Australians’ and New Zealanders’ retirement savings, and have huge potential to deliver large-scale solutions to pressing social and environmental challenges,” he adds.

Impact Investing Australia is an independent organisation that focuses on fostering impact investing in Australia by developing market infrastructure, growing participation, and influencing policy.

In addition to Impact Investing Australia, the forum also partners with other organisations and communities – including Philanthropy Australia, B Lab Australia & New Zealand, and the Impact Investment Summit Asia Pacific – in order to drive more private capital into impact investing to generate positive social outcomes.

The new forum will focus on growing awareness and knowledge of impact investing; building the capacity of impact investing advisers and practitioners; broadening networks; and influencing policy in support of impact investing, according to the statement.

RIAA is an industry body representing over 170 responsible, ethical and impact investors that manage more than A$1 trillion (US$742 billion) of assets globally.