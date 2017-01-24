Aviva forms online insurance company with Hillhouse and Tencent

UK insurance provider Aviva plc (Aviva) has teamed up with Mainland e-commerce giant Tencent Holdings (Tencent) and hedge fund Hillhouse Capital (Hillhouse) to form a digital insurance entity.

As part of the agreement, Hillhouse and Tencent will acquire shares in Aviva Life Insurance Company (Aviva Hong Kong), with Aviva and Hillhouse each owning 40% of Aviva Hong Kong and Tencent holding the remaining 20% shares. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approval.

As part of the transaction, the shareholders’ agreement between the parties contains options that may require Aviva to purchase or dispose of its shareholding in certain circumstances, Aviva said in a statement.

The digital insurance business has been consistently gathering momentum in China over the last few years. According to figures from Warp Speed Capital, the niche market’s total premiums grew 27 times to 146.5 billion RMB (US$21.38 billion) as of December 2015, up from 5.45 billion RMB in 2013. The total number of digital insurers also rose from 44 to 61 during the same period.

In the first half of 2016, Mainland digital insurers recorded 143 billion RMB in total premium incomes, equivalent to 5.2% of the entire insurance industry in China, according to the Insurance Association of China.

This robust market growth has encouraged more Mainland e-commerce operators to delve into the online insurance space. In 2013, Tencent and its rival Alibaba Group joined forces with Ping An to launch Zhong An, the country’s first online insurance company. In late 2015, Baidu teamed up with German insurer Allianz and Hillhouse to from a nationwide digital insurance company in China.

Aviva has had a long-standing presence in China since 2007 when it set up a partnership with the state-owned agricultural company COFCO (China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation). The company is currently listed among the top ten life insurers in China.