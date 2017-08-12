BoAML: Investors most underweight on US stocks since 2008

21 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Liz Mak

The latest global fund manager survey from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BoAML) finds that investors are the most underweight on US stocks since 2008, pointing to increasing skittishness as the three major US stock indices surpass dot-com era record levels.

BoAML says allocation to US equities have fallen to a net 20% underweight in the survey of 207 money managers between July 7-13. The last time investors had been more underweight on US equities was in January 2008.

Up to a quarter of respondents say they are holding more cash because of their bearish views of the markets. Some 28% say a global bond market crash would be the biggest risk, while 27% consider a policy mistake by the US Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank to be more worrying.

“Fund managers’ biggest fears are a shock coming from bond markets or central banks,” Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist of BoAML, says in a commentary on the survey findings. “Too many investors see the Fed as a likely negative catalyst.”

The monthly BoAML survey is one of the most followed of its kind. With the respondents having a combined AUM of US$586 billion, the findings are relied upon as a weathervane for the direction of coming money flows, with great implications for markets.

Fewer managers now say they expect corporate profits will improve, compared to survey findings around the time of the US election. More than a fifth say they do not see a substantial improvement in profit levels at all in the next 12 months.

For the third consecutive month, fund managers ranked the tech index, long Nasdaq as the most “crowded trade”.

The bearish survey findings come after top US investment management houses reported in the last few days that their latest quarterly inflows and fee levels have broken new records.

Between Goldman Sachs, BlackRock and JPMorgan, the combined assets under their watch have now reached $9 trillion – only slightly lower than the size of the Chinese economy, the world’s second largest, which was valued at $11.2 trillion as at end-2016.