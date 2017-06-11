Time to move on from a manual fund servicing market

10 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Europe By Natalie Leung

A limited fund servicing market in Hong Kong results in low levels of automation, but it also means there is scope for asset managers and fund service providers to take the industry to a new level.

Given that more than 80% of retail fund distribution in Hong Kong is done through banks, asset managers need to talk to the lenders when planning product strategies, says Chris Pigott, Hong Kong-based senior vice president at US financial services provider Brown Brother Harriman (BBH).

“The common thing that we hear a lot is that the two things (fund servicing and distribution) are intertwined, but in reality they are not as closely aligned as people think,” says Mr. Pigott. “Asset managers should seek firms that specialise in each service given the lack of synergies that exist between those roles.”

Fund service providers like BBH provide supporting services in fund distribution, including accounting and administration.

It is understandable that fund distribution is a big concern as the market is crowded with more products, but Mr. Pigott believes the concern should be more about understanding both servicing and distribution strategies, and then finding the best groups to support these strategies.

However, the fund servicing market in Hong Kong is dominated by banks due to the default mindset of seeking fund servicing from distributors. This is in contrast to the US and Europe, where the market is diversified with a wide range of local and global players.

“We see the dynamics of the market here are changing, with products being more globally invested and getting more complex,” says Mr. Pigott.

Despite the growing complexity of products, the level of automation in Hong Kong’s fund industry is relatively low. “When you get into a market which has a lot of unique technology systems, which are not exactly connected with each other, this puts you in a position where there is not a lot of automation,” he says.

For instance, he points out that the infrastructure for exchange-traded funds in Hong Kong is quite manual as lots of processes still use faxes or hard copies, compared to the more developed markets in the US and Europe, where a lot of the work is done electronically.

With more complex products and compliance issues, automation can help fund managers’ deal with the challenges of human error, and produce reporting that meets official requirements.

Mr. Pigott expects that the level of automation in the industry will increase, and that many asset managers will outsource fund administration to service providers since many lack the infrastructure.

And as China gradually opens up its market with more cross-border investment channels, it’s an opportunity not only for foreign asset managers, but also for fund service providers that can assist the managers to invest in the Mainland.

China’s fund industry is still new, but there has been more discussion on streamlining processes and creating more efficiency as foreign investors increasingly focus on the market.

“It is strategically important as the market continues to open up and more products will come – so in general, it may be a bit behind but it is rapidly developing,” says Mr. Pigott.