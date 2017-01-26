BCT Group sees 30% growth in MPF account consolidation

26 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Hong Kong By Natalie Leung

BCT Group has reported a 30% increase in the number of accounts consolidated from other Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) schemes within the group between 2011 and 2016, with the average amount of MPF benefits in each consolidated account rising by 40% during the same period.

Amongst its members, the generation aged between 26 and 30 was the most active group carrying out account consolidation activities in 2016. They were also the most active in using the firm’s e-platform to consolidate their accounts.

Meanwhile, members aged between 36 and 40 consolidated the largest amount of assets and were found to be most reliant on external advice with regards to account consolidation.

Lau Ka Shi, managing director and chief executive officer at BCT Group, says the account consolidation behaviour implies a trend for using e-platforms for consolidation and seeking help from professionals to complete the transaction.

However, when it comes to making investment choices, Ms. Lau says about 5%, or around 30,000 of the MPF scheme members under BCT Group, have not decided on their investment choices. In terms of demographics, these members are mainly from the catering and construction sectors and are under the MPF industry scheme.

Under new reforms initiated by the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA), contributions from MPF members that have not made their investment decisions will automatically be invested through the Default Investment Strategy (DIS), which is to be introduced on April 1 this year.

As required by law, each MPF scheme has to offer a DIS starting from this date. The DIS is an investment solution consisting of two mixed assets funds: the Core Accumulation Fund and the Age 65 Plus Fund. Each DIS has three features: globally diversified investment, automatic reduction of investment risk as scheme members approach retirement age, and fee caps.

With an aim to provide a benchmark for the pension market, the DIS caps the management fee at 0.75% and the out-of-pocket expense charges for various professional fees at 0.2%.

Ms. Lau says the DIS will pile pressure on other pension providers to lower their management fees – but that this could take some time, and she encourages members to take this opportunity to review their portfolios to better manage their finances.

Members choosing DIS, however, have to manage their expectations on investment returns. BCT Group’s investment director, Michael Ha, says that the ratio for Hong Kong and Asian equities in the core accumulation fund under DIS is much lower than that in the mixed-asset fund, which may create a false sense of being rewarded with high returns when the Asian and Hong Kong markets fare well.

Mr. Ha believes investors should return to the equities market this year, focussing on developed markets such as the US, Europe and Japan, while avoiding emerging markets due to their fluctuations.

Ms. Lau adds that the reduction in management fees, combined with the proposed scrapping of the MPF’s much-criticised offsetting mechanism, could help improve the MPF’s image, which has continually faced criticism due to its relatively poor performance and high management fees.