Director general of Taiwan’s BLF to step down

10 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Huang Chao-Hsi, the director general of Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds (BLF), will relinquish his position on January 13 after spending more than two decades at the bureau.

Huang Chao-Hsi

A spokesperson from the BLF tells Asia Asset Management that the administrative body’s deputy director general, Liu Li-Ju, will succeed Mr. Huang in the interim while the Executive Yuan initiates the process of appointing his successor. “Although we don’t have the details on the exact schedule,” the spokesperson adds.

As a veteran of the island state’s pension industry, Mr. Huang was the chairperson of the Labor Pension Fund Supervisory Committee between 1996 and 2014, before it was renamed as the BLF in 2014. Prior to that, he served as executive secretary of the National Development Fund, and worked for the Council for Economic Planning and Development as director of finance.

Under Mr. Huang’s leadership, the BLF’s affiliate pensions recorded substantial growth in AUM between 2014 and 2016, reaching NT$3.07 trillion (US$95.7 billion) at the end of November 2016, up from NT$2.5 trillion at its inception in February 2014.

The BLF is also known for being at the forefront of alternative investing amongst its Asian counterparts. It was one of the first Asian institutional investors to access global infrastructure securities in November 2015, with a US$600 million mandate. Following that, in December 2016, BLF tendered a $2.4 billion global environmental, social and governance (ESG) mandate.

Although Mr. Huang has been an important driving force behind the BLF’s success, Donna Chen, president of Keystone Intelligence in Taiwan, believes that his departure will not have any considerable impact on the fund’s allocation strategy – she explains that the bureau’s investment direction is determined by a committee of members rather than its chairman alone.