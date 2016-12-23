Taiwan’s BLF announces ESG and absolute return strategies tenders

15 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

The Bureau of Labor Funds (BLF), Taiwan’s administrative body of labour pensions, has announced tenders for its Global ESG Quality Mix Equity Indexation (global ESG) and Absolute Return Fixed Income mandates; seeking eight external managers with aggregated quotas of US$6 billion in total.

The BLF will set aside funding worth $2.4 billion for the global ESG strategy and will name four external managers. Each appointed manager will be awarded a quota of $600 million.

Out of the $600 million, $250 million will be allocated towards the Labor Pension Fund (LPF), $150 million will be allotted to the Labor Retirement Fund (LRF), while $100 million will go to the Labor Insurance Fund (LIF), and $100 million for the National Pension Insurance Fund (NPIF).

As for the Absolute Return Fixed Income mandate, the bureau will grant $3.6 billion in total funding for the strategy. Each of the four qualified managers will receive a quota of $900 million. Out of this, $400 million will be designated for the LPF, $300 million will be allotted to the LRF, $100 million for the LIF, and $100 million for the NPIF.

The bureau requires eligible applicants to have related mandates with a minimum three-year track record. In addition, its global AUM must be no less than $5 billion. The duration of the appointment has been set at five years.

The deadline to apply is January 16, 2017, following which the bureau will hold a beauty parade for the shortlisted applicants.

Despite having embraced the concept of socially responsible investing for many years now, this is the first time the BLF has launched a sustainable investing-related mandate. Li-Ju Liu, deputy director general of the BLF, previously stated that the bureau’s decision to incorporate an ESG strategy into its portfolio is in line with the current global trend.

Rui Ming Tay, an analyst at Cerulli Associates, observes that it is not surprising to see the BLF following in the footsteps of institutional investors in markets such as Japan and Malaysia in issuing ESG mandates. “In fact, BLF was one of the pioneer signatories to the Stewardship Principles for Institutional Investors launched by the Taiwan Stock Exchange in June 2016,” he remarks.

Mr. Tay adds: “According to its first Social Responsibility Report released in July 2016, funds managed by the bureau had invested in the stocks of 386 companies that have been evaluated as outstanding CSR (corporate social responsibility) companies at the end of 2015. This amounts to NT$492.1 billion ($14.9 billion), which is 97% of the bureau’s domestic stock investment. By June 2016, the bureau had invested NT$475.4 billion in outstanding CSR companies, accounting for 95% of its domestic stock investments.”