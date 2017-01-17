Taiwan’s BLF officially announces new director general

17 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds (BLF) has officially appointed Feng-Ching Tsay, vice chairman of the management board at the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF), to replace Huang Chao-Hsi as its director general.

Feng-Ching Tsay

The handover ceremony was carried out at the BLF’s Taipei headquarters on Monday, January 16, and was supervised by Kuo Fong-Yu, the island state’s Labour Minister.

The official announcement follows on from Asia Asset Management exclusively reporting last week that Mr. Tsay was being hotly tipped by industry insiders to be the Executive Yuan’s choice to succeed Mr. Huang. Mr. Huang relinquished his position at the supervisory body for the island-state’s labour pensions on January 13 after spending more than two decades at the bureau.

During his time at the PSPF, Mr. Tsay, who was most recently vice chairman of its board, was responsible for all the fund’s affairs. Prior to that, he served as the board’s financial department director, and as assistant director at the Securities and Futures Bureau of the Financial Securities Commission. He has also held various senior positions at the Bureau of Monetary Affairs.

Under Mr. Tsay’s leadership, the PSPF consistently delivered benchmark-beating performances. The fund notched up NT$11.2 billion (US$350 million) in revenue for the first 11 months of 2016, which translates to an annualised return of 2.03%.

Ding-Yuan Chen, executive secretary of Taiwan’s Private School Faculty Fund, supports the appointment and believes Mr. Tsay has considerable pension management experience to take on the new task. Additionally, Grace Lee, chairperson of Taiwan’s Pension Fund Association, said Mr. Tsay is one of only a handful of veterans in the industry with the extensive pension experience needed to take on the role. “Although the PSPF’s asset size is much smaller than BLF’s, Mr. Tsay is an appropriate person to oversee the labour pension due to the competence he has displayed in his current position.”

The BLF is responsible for the overall planning for Taiwan’s labour funds, including the Labor Pension Fund, the Labor Retirement Fund, the Labor Insurance Fund, the Employment Insurance Fund, the Overdue Wages Payment Fund, and the Occupation Incidents Protection. As of end-November 2016, it had NT$3.3 trillion (US$104.2 billion) in total AUM.