Taiwan’s BLF invites tenders for domestic absolute return mandate

23 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds (BLF), the governing body of the island state’s labour pension funds, is seeking seven domestic managers to manage its absolute return mandate worth an aggregated NT$77 billion (US$2.43 billion), for three of its affiliate pension funds. Each of the seven managers will receive a quota of NT$11 billion.



According to the BLF, the terms of investment for each of the selected managers is five years, and requires the managers to beat the five-year average of the Taiwanese stock market by 200 basis points. In terms of investment scope, the selected managers are allowed to invest in a variety of domestic assets including equities, ETFs, corporate bonds and sovereign bonds.



Eligible applicants must have the relevant experience in domestic equity funds or equity bond balanced funds, with no less than a three-year track record. The average monthly valuation of the funds must be more than NT$1 billion, and the total AUM of the applicants must be no less than NT$10 billion.



The mandate is open for application until February 15. Following that, the bureau will proceed with its due diligence between February 16 and March 17.



This is the first public outsourcing tender for the BLF following Feng-Ching Tsay, vice chairman of the management board at the Public Service Pension Fund, replacing long-serving Huang Chao-Hsi as its director general on January 16.



As of the end of November 2016, the BLF had NT$3.3 trillion in total AUM.