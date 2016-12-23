Taiwan Bureau of Labor Fund’s ESG mandates expected in December

31 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds (BLF), the supervisory body of the island state’s labour pensions, is stepping up the diversification of its portfolio allocation by placing more emphasis on environmental, social and governance (ESG) and alternative investment strategies.

Speaking at the 12th Annual Taiwan Roundtable in Taipei, hosted by Asia Asset Management on October 28, Chao-Hsi Huang, director general of the BLF, remarked that the bureau had successfully grown total AUM of its affiliated pensions to US$104 billion as of the end of September 2016, from $76 billion since its inception.

The BLF was established in February 2014 with the combination of the pensions formerly overseen by the Labor Pension Fund Supervisory Committee and other labour funds.

However, Mr. Huang highlights that it is critical for the bureau to further diversify its allocation under the current low rate environment, identifying smart beta, alternative, and social responsible investing as the major areas that the bureau aims to raise its exposure to.

“For example, we’re planning to scale up the allocation in alternatives to 11% of total assets at the end of this year from 6% in late last year,” he commented.

Mr. Huang went on to say that the BLF is set to tender its first ESG mandate with an aggregated quota of $2.4 billion in December. In addition, the bureau is pursuing the outsourcing of its absolute return strategy at which it has set aside total funding of $3.6 billion.