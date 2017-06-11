Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds posts return of 1.23% for January to April

06 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds (BLF), the administrative body of the island state’s labour pensions, has announced its funds recorded a cumulative investment income of NT$40.4 billion (US$1.34 billion) from January 1–April 30, or an average return of 1.23%, up from 0.89% in the same period of 2016.

The funds’ total AUM was NT$3.39 trillion as at April 30, up from NT$3.35 trillion at the end of 2016, the BLF says in a statement posted on its website.

Although the return was slightly better than the interest rate on local banks’ two-year time deposit of 1.05% – which is the BLF funds’ guaranteed return – it was mediocre compared to the Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index’s return of 6.46% for the four-month period.

Liu Li-Ju, deputy director general of the BLF, says in a June 2 statement that the sluggish performance was mainly due to short-term foreign exchange (forex) volatility.

Although major domestic and overseas markets remained healthy, forex fluctuations significantly diminished the funds’ investment income, she says.

In view of market uncertainties such as US rate hikes, the BLF will be more cautious on its investments going forward, Ms. Liu adds.

As at April 30, the Labor Pension Fund, Taiwan’s defined contribution labour retirement scheme, had recorded a return of 1.16% to reach NT$1.72 trillion in total AUM. The Labor Retirement Fund, the defined benefit pension scheme for Taiwanese workers, yielded 1.19% taking it to NT$837.8 billion in AUM.

Meanwhile, the Labor Insurance Fund, the largest labour insurance scheme in Taiwan, generated a return of 1.74%, which took it to NT$700 billion in total AUM at the end of April. The Occupational Incidents Protection Fund, the fund that covers occupational accidents in Taiwan, recorded a return of 0.3%, meaning its total AUM was NT$10.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the Employee Insurance Fund, the subsidy for unemployed Taiwanese workers, suffered a loss of 0.34%, which took its total AUM to NT$111.8 billion as of April 30.