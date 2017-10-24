Taiwan’s BLF to launch absolute return mandate

24 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Hui Ching-hoo

Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds (BLF), the supervisory body for the island state’s labour pension funds, is planning to launch an offshore equity absolute return mandate.

Responding to questions from Asia Asset Management (AAM) on its new investment strategies, a BLF spokeswoman says the institution is planning the new mandate in response to the greater volatility in global equity markets in recent years.

According to the spokeswoman, the BLF’s investment team is still working out details of the mandate, including the quota and number of external managers.

“The mandate is designed not to track any specific stock benchmark. Asset managers will be able to extract alpha from the market through their active approach, investment preference and expertise,” tells AAM on October 23.

She notes that the volatility risk of global equity markets has increased significantly since the global financial crisis in 2008.

In the face of the risk-laden market environment, the absolute return mandate will “help to enhance investment return and lower portfolio volatility for our pension funds,” she says, adding that its dynamic asset allocation can provide better downside risk protection in volatile market conditions.

This will be the third new mandate for the BLF in the last 12 months. Late last year, it launched a passive global environmental, social and governance equity mandate, and an absolute return fixed-income mandate, with total aggregate quota of US$6 billion.

It has granted part of the funding for the two mandates to eight external managers, including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Northern Trust.

The BLF’s labour pension funds had AUM of NT$3.49 trillion (US$115.2 billion) as of July 31.