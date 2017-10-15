Taiwan’s BLF grants US$1.8 billion funding for fixed income mandate

06 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Hui Ching-hoo

Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds (BLF), which supervises the island state’s largest pension funds, has granted US$1.8 billion in funding to the four US companies hired to manage its absolute return fixed income mandate.

The BLF appointed Fidelity International, Franklin Templeton Investments, American Century Investments, and TCW Group for the mandate in April, with a combined quota of $3.6 billion.

In its latest monthly report posted on its website on September 1, the BLF says it granted half of the total quota to the companies on July 25.

Each company received $450 million. Of this, $200 million is for the Labor Pension Fund (LPF) – the largest defined-contribution retirement plan for Taiwanese workers – and $150 million for the LPF’s defined-benefit plan, the Labour Retirement Fund. Another $50 million each is for the Labor Insurance Fund, an insurance scheme for workers, and the National Pension Insurance Fund, an annuity programme.

A BLF spokeswoman tells Asia Asset Management (AAM) there is no concrete schedule as yet to grant the remaining US$1.8 billion of funding.

BLF director general Feng-Ching Tsay told AAM in an interview last month that the absolute return fixed income mandate is one of two viewed as key investment strategies for the BLF to diversify its asset mix. The other is its global ESG [environment, social and governance] quality mix equity indexation mandate.

The BLF called for bids from fund managers for both mandates in late 2016, and completed manager selection in April.

In June, it granted $230 million each to four fund managers for the global ESG mandate: Northern Trust, Deutsche Bank, BlackRock, and State Street Global Advisors. The total quota for this mandate is $2.4 billion, or $600 million for each manager.

As at July 31, the BLF posted a year-to-date revenue of NT$168.3 billion (US$5.59 billion), boosting its total AUM to NT$3.48 trillion, from NT$3.34 trillion in December 2016.