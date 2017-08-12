Taiwan’s BLF said to appoint JP Morgan as new custodian for insurance fund

10 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Asia Asset Management

Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds (BLF) has appointed JP Morgan to replace BNY Mellon as custodian for the National Pension Insurance Fund (NPIF), one of its pension funds, according to a market source.

The BLF is the supervisory body of the island state’s public pension funds. The NPIF is the largest fund covering the basic needs of senior citizens and the disabled in Taiwan.

The bureau did not renew its contract with BNY Mellon when it expired earlier this year, and sought a replacement via tender on May 2 to undertake custodial services for the NPIF’s US$10 billion mandated and self-directed investments.

A market source tells Asia Asset Management (AAM) that the BLF appointed JP Morgan in late June for a five-year term.

A BLF spokeswoman declined to comment. Further, a JP Morgan spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment from AAM.

The NPIF posted a year-to-date investment return of 2.73% as of May. The benchmark Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index gained 8.51% over the same period.