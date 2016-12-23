BLF apportions $750 million in funding for its Asia-Pacific equities mandate

06 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Taiwan By Hui Ching-hoo

Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds (BLF) – the administrative body of the island state’s labour pensions – has farmed out total funding worth US$750 million from its enhanced Asia-Pacific mixed-equities mandate.

The mandate’s selected managers – BlackRock, Vanguard, and Northern Trust – will each receive $250 million on behalf of the Labor Pension Fund’s (LPF) defined contribution New Scheme, the Labor Insurance Fund (LIF), and the National Pension Insurance Fund (NPIF).

The BLF originally set aside $2.1 billion in aggregate quotas for the enhanced Asia-Pacific mixed-equities mandate. Of this, $1.5 billion was to be allotted to LPF’s New Scheme, $300 million to the LIF, and $300 million to the NPIF.

Out of the $2.1 billion quota, the bureau has already granted funding worth $450 million to the LPF’s New Scheme. Each of the appointed managers received $150 million, the BLF said in its latest monthly report.

Meanwhile, $150 million has been disbursed to the LIF. Each manager was granted $50 million. As well, the bureau allotted $150 million to the NPIF’s account. Each manager received $50 million.

The BLF put the enhanced Asia-Pacific mixed-equities mandate and a multi-asset mandate out to tender late last year. Chao-Hsi Huang, director general of the BLF, previously told Asia Asset Management that the mandates would enable its pension funds to have greater flexibility to allocate between equities and credits under the highly volatile global market environment.

Separately, the BLF has announced that it is dropping Amundi as an external manager for the LIF’s global equity mandate. Amundi was named to oversee the mandate in 2011 alongside MFS Investment Management with total funding of $700 million; of which Amundi has been granted $100 million. The BLF explained that the decision to terminate the firm was mainly due to sluggish performance.

The BLF’s returns of 3.49% in August showed a marked improvement from January this year, when it recorded disappointing yield of -0.86%.