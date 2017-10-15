BMO to diversify its Hong Kong ETF line-up

03 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Canada By Hui Ching-hoo

Canada’s BMO Global Asset Management (BMO) is looking to develop an all-round exchange-traded fund (ETF) product suite in Hong Kong in order to capitalise on the imminent ETF Connect programme.

Mark Raes

According to Mark Raes, head of ETF business development at BMO, the ETF Connect will present considerable opportunities to ETF providers in Hong Kong.

The ETF Connect is a cross-border access, which allows foreign investors in Hong Kong to access Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed ETFs, and Mainland investors to trade Hong Kong ETFs.

“It’s a real game changer for the local industry,” Mr. Raes tells Asia Asset Management in an exclusive interview, noting that Hong Kong ETF providers will have to gear up to seize opportunities from Mainland investors.

Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX) has not announced when the programme will go live as it is still in talks with its counterpart in China with regard to technical issues.

To participate in the programme, local ETF providers should differentiate their product mix; Mainland investors are looking to invest in Hong Kong ETFs to raise their exposure to the region, Mr. Raes observes.

Having launched its first ETF in Hong Kong in November 2014, BMO Global Asset Management (Asia) (BMO Asia), the Hong Kong-based subsidiary of BMO, currently has seven ETFs in the territory.

Mr. Raes points out that BMO Asia will concentrate on both fixed income and equity ETFs, especially for the former, as the fixed income theme is considered to be a massive opportunity in the global ETF market.

“We will focus on differentiated products with different exposures, and we don’t want to bring only ‘me-too’ products to local investors,” he reports.

Mr. Raes adds that Hong Kong’s ETF market is undergoing steady growth, although he says its structure remains very much focused on the institutional arena. That said, he believes its products scope will diversify going forward.

“We expect more ETF providers to launch alternative and thematic ETFs in the territory to take advantage of the market growth,” he explains.

According to the figures from HKEX, the total market capitalisation for Hong Kong-listed ETFs and leveraged and inverse (L&I) products was HK$353 billion (US$45.19 billion) as of end-August, up from HK$315 billion in January.

Although Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) allowed the launch of L&I products in the territory last year, Mr. Raes says that the new products have not gained much traction locally.

The existing warrant products with higher leverage have put the L&I products in an “awkward spot”, he says.

The L&I products have received mediocre response so far because their leverage and inverse multiple is not as high as the level of the derivatives products local investors are familiar with, he adds.

BMO currently has over 110 ETFs worldwide with total AUM of US$34.6 billion.