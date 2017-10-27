Bursa Malaysia launches in-house REIT Index

27 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Malaysia, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Bursa Malaysia Securities (Bursa Malaysia), the country's stock exchange operator, has launched a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Index, its 11th in-house calculated gauge.

The index, which will track all listed REITs on Bursa Malaysia, is aimed at “increasing the profile of these REITs and serves as a benchmark to gauge their overall performance”, the exchange says in a statement on October 26.

“The introduction of the REIT Index is in line with global trends where REITs have become a major asset class for investors,” Bursa Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Tajuddin Atan says in the statement.

He adds that it will also provide an opportunity to create an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the REIT Index as the underlying gauge in the future.

There are currently 18 REITs listed on Bursa Malaysia, accounting for 2.4%, or 44 billion ringgit (US$10.4 billion) of the total market capitalisation of over 1.8 trillion ringgit.

The new REIT Index is market cap weighted. The weighting of constituents is capped at 10%, to prevent any single one from exerting a disproportionate influence on the gauge.

Newly listed REITs will be eligible for inclusion into the index three months after their initial public offering date.

Jeffrey Ng, chairman of the Malaysian REIT Managers Association, describes the launch of the REIT Index as a “meaningful milestone for the REITs sector in Malaysia”.

“The association is committed to continuously promote the growth of the industry by attracting more REITs in the country. This will ultimately improve the depth and breadth as well as liquidity of the REITs market in Malaysia for future development of by-products such as ETF,” Mr. Ng says in the statement.

According to a Kuala Lumpur-based fund manager, the launch of the index is a rational move as it coincides with global investment trends.

“Passive investing is becoming increasingly popular, and one of the most popular method for passive investing is index investing,” the fund manager tells Asia Asset Management on condition of anonymity.

But he adds that Bursa Malaysia and the REITs industry still need to do some work “especially if the country wants to be the leading investment destination for REITs in Southeast Asia”.