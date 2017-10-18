BNP Paribas teams up with Tata to deliver innovative blockchain-based platform

18 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, India, Europe, France By Asia Asset Management

Global custodian and securities services provider BNP Paribas Securities Services (BNPPSS) has teamed up with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to deliver an innovative blockchain-based platform.

The platform, which is called Corporate Event Connect, will provide fast, accurate and secure corporate event announcements to clients around the world, according to an October 17 statement from BNPPSS.

“Managing and disseminating corporate event information in an accurate and timely fashion has long been a pain point for the custody industry and we are delighted to be working with TCS on this project,” says Philippe Ruault, head of digital transformation at BNPPSS.

“Blockchain is proving to be an extremely useful technology for us, and it is particularly exciting to build a digital ecosystem in cooperation with our clients and partner providers to deliver such a key service,” he adds.

According to BNPPSS, corporate actions processing is one of the most complex areas of asset servicing. The firm says information on the multitude of corporate actions taking place every year is processed and cascaded down to investors via various intermediaries, leading to inefficiencies and errors.

Corporate Event Connect is currently in beta version and will be rolled out in different phases. The platform will use deep learning technology to translate information in seven languages, including five main European and two Asian languages.

The new initiative marks another milestone in BNPPSS’ Augmented Custody programme, which was launched in June last year to continuously develop and enhance its custody services.

Gary O’Brien, head of local custody & clearing product, Asia Pacific at BNPPSS, says: “For clients in Asia Pacific, the accuracy and timeliness of corporate action notifications is extremely important and is one of the drivers behind the development of our fully automated end-to-end custody and clearing solution. BNP Paribas’ Augmented Custody is a revolutionary programme to make our custody processes faster and simpler. We are rolling out the Augmented Custody across our 27 proprietary markets and so far 90% of client assets have been onboarded.”

He continues: “The TCS partnership using blockchain enables us to create a single golden record for a particular corporate event no matter how many markets it impacts, and provide real-time information to clients. The Augmented Custody programme will ensure that we are the fastest provider of custody and clearing solutions.”

By leveraging TCS’ Quartz blockchain technology, BNPPSS claims it will be able to capture and store corporate action information in a structured format to ensure data accuracy and rapid dissemination to clients. It says the platform’s built-in security will ensure the information is tamperproof, resistant to node failure and recoverable.

R. Vivekanand, vice president and co-head at TCS Financial Solutions, adds: “Working with BNP Paribas to remove inefficiency and duplication in the corporate event cycle is an exciting opportunity for TCS. We are well positioned to deploy our Quartz blockchain solution, coexisting with TCS BaNCS, to deliver secure, unique information instantaneously to all the participants across the globe. This ‘Coexistence’ approach is unique to Quartz, and we believe it will accelerate adoption of blockchain technology for our customers.”

BNPPSS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the French-headquartered BNP Paribas Group. It provides multi-asset post-trade and asset servicing solutions for buy and sell-side market participants, corporates and issuers.

TCS, which is part of the Tata Group, India’s largest industrial conglomerate, offers a consulting-led, integrated portfolio of IT, business process services, infrastructure, engineering, and assurance services.