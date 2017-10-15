Rakesh Vengayil named deputy CEO Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas AM

05 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, India, France, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNP Paribas AM) has appointed Rakesh Vengayil as deputy chief executive officer (CEO) for Asia Pacific. He also takes over the role of CEO for Hong Kong from Tino Moorrees, who has decided to pursue other interests and opportunities outside of the company.

Reporting to Ligia Torres, the firm’s Hong Kong-based CEO for Asia Pacific, Mr. Vengayil will assist her in overseeing strategic projects and the company’s day-to-day business activities in the region.

Commenting on the appointment in a September 4 company statement, Ms. Torres says: “As Asia continues to be an integral part and the growth engine of our global business, Rakesh’s experience stands him in good stead to build upon the already solid foundations established. I am confident that Rakesh will contribute to the development and execution of the company’s growth strategies.”

Mr. Vengayil has been in the financial services business for over 25 years, mainly in business management, product management, and business support functions.

He joined BNP Paribas Group in India in 1998, and moved to the asset management business in 2004 as vice president and head of asset management operations at BNP Paribas Mutual Fund India. He has also assumed senior management roles in BNP Paribas AM’s India, Hong Kong and London offices.

Ms. Torres thanked Mr. Moorrees for his contribution to building the firm’s business in Asia Pacific over the past two decades. “His work ethic and people management abilities are well-regarded,” she says in the statement.

BNP Paribas AM is the investment management arm of Paris-based financial services giant BNP Paribas. As of June 30 this year, it had 566 billion euros (US$673.07 billion) in AUM.