Asia Pacific leads in ESG incorporation

26 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, France By Asia Asset Management

Asia Pacific-based asset owners and asset managers have jumped ahead of their North American and European counterparts in incorporating environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) related strategies in their investing, according to a report from BNP Paribas Securities Services.

The French global custodian firm polled more than 460 institutional owners and asset managers representing about US$5.4 trillion in assets, including 135 respondents from the Asia Pacific region with $1.4 trillion in assets.

Some 84% of Asia Pacific-based institutions say they currently integrate ESG factors into their investment decision-making, compared with 82% in Europe and 70% in North America, according to findings from the survey published on May 24.

Currently, one in five respondents based in Asia Pacific market a majority of their funds as ESG-compliant, and over 60% expect to do so within two years, the report says.

“The research shows that Asia Pacific has learned from the experience of more developed markets and is placing more emphasis on ESG in the early stages of market developments, which can only be a good thing,” Madhu Gayer, head of investment analytics for the Asia Pacific region at BNP Paribas Securities Services, says in a statement.

“From the survey, we see that investors in this region are looking closely at ESG from an expertise and resources perspective, investment allocation, board oversight, and from a regulatory risk point of view.”

He says respondents in China “were more emphatic than any other single location” about their plans to recruit specialists in ESG integration, underscoring the fact that environmental issues are a top concern for policymakers.

Some 61% of Asia Pacific respondents cited a lack of robust data as the most significant barrier to further incorporation of ESG. Nevertheless, they are confident of overcoming this challenge as only 9% expect it to be a barrier in two years.

“This shortage of data to support ESG investments has led some senior management ranks to be more sceptical, which has in turn limited adoption across the Asia Pacific region, and globally more generally.” Mr. Gayer says.

“However, smart data, artificial intelligence and ESG specialists will play a crucial role in helping to break down these barriers in the next few years.”