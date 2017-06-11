BNP Paribas scores AIIB global custody mandate

19 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, France By Asia Asset Management

French international banking group BNP Paribas has announced that its subsidiary, BNP Paribas Securities Services, has been awarded a global custodian mandate from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The mandate demonstrates that AIIB is seeking to put in place the internal financial infrastructure for its liquidity investments.

According to a statement released on May 18, BNP Paribas will deliver AIIB a suite of custody services, with the agreement covering master custody services and other value-added services. The French banking group is expected to have global custody of up to US$20 billion of AIIB assets.

Headquartered in Beijing, AIIB commenced operating in January 2016 and has now grown to 70 approved members from all over the world. Its mission is to improve economic and social development in Asia by investing in high quality, financially viable and environmentally friendly infrastructure projects.

“As a new multilateral financial institution, we are focussed on building our trading capabilities to deliver infrastructure projects that will improve Asia’s development. BNP Paribas demonstrated solid understanding of our needs and provides us with an integrated, global solution. We also observed a strong level of management commitment and a partnership approach that is aligned with our culture and values,” Thierry de Longuemar, AIIB’s vice-president and chief financial officer, says in the announcement.

“This is a complementary partnership, with BNP Paribas being a responsible and sustainable bank and AIIB’s lean, clean and green ethos,” adds BNP Paribas’ Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer Eric Raynaud. “The breadth of our investment support and facilitation capabilities, the strength of our horizontal integration model and our strong service capability, resulted in BNP Paribas winning this mandate in a global tendering process, demonstrating our One Bank approach is important to our clients.”

The agreement is expected to be implemented in the third quarter of this year.