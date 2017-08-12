Mark Speciale hired as Asia Pacific head of institutional sales at BNP Paribas AM

19 June 2017

Mark Speciale has joined BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNP Paribas AM) in Singapore as its head of institutional sales for Asia Pacific.

With a financial services career spanning close to 30 years, his most recent role was as head of distribution, Asia Pacific for BNY Mellon Investment Management, also based in Singapore.

Mr. Speciale reports to Hong Kong-based Ligia Torres, BNP Paribas AM’s Asia Pacific chief executive officer, who comments: “Mark has an outstanding reputation and acute understanding of the institutional business in Asia and investment needs facing Asian institutional clients, having worked with some of the largest and most sophisticated global investment management companies. His experience complements the existing institutional sales expertise and teams already in place, and in particular Christian’s wholesale distribution team.”

She continues: “The addition of Mark will deepen our resources and enhance our efforts to deliver consistent returns for our institutional clients. I am very pleased to welcome him to BNP Paribas Asset Management.”

Mr. Speciale is responsible for developing and managing the build out of BNP Paribas AM’s institutional sales strategy and client relationship management for the region, including markets under Greater China, in his new role. His will concentrate on strengthening existing and building new partnerships with institutional investors such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and insurance companies.

Mr. Speciale began his career in the US in 1986 where he held senior roles at various firms before moving to Singapore in 1997 with Fischer Francis Trees & Watts (which has subsequently changed its name to “BNP Paribas Asset Management”) to lead the firm’s business development efforts in Asia-Pacific ex-Japan.

BNP Paribas AM, which was managing and advising 580 billion euros (US$646.35 billion) in assets as at March 31 this year, is the investment management arm of French financial institution BNP Paribas.