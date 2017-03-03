BNY Mellon IM poaches Yoshiyuki Shimoyama from JPMAM (Japan)

03 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Japan, USA By Asia Asset Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management (BNY Mellon IM) has hired Yoshiyuki Shimoyama from JP Morgan Asset Management (Japan) (JPMAM Japan) as its new head of financial institutions group in Japan.

Yoshiyuki Shimoyama

Based in Tokyo, he reports to Shogo Yamaguchi, chairman and president of BNY Mellon Asset Management Japan, and Lindsay Wright, head of distribution and co-head of BNY Mellon IM Asia Pacific. In his new job, Mr. Shimoyama will focus on Japanese banks and insurance companies, providing investment solutions from BNY Mellon’s range of investment boutiques, which encompass every major asset class including equities, fixed income, private debt, real estate and private equity.

“Shimoyama has a proven track record in serving some of the largest financial institutions in Japan. He has strong client relationships, deep product knowledge and first class client service skills, making him a fantastic addition to our business. Shimoyama will play an important role in driving and growing our Japanese institutional client base,” remarks Mr. Yamaguchi.

Mr. Shimoyama had been at JPMAM Japan since 1990, when he joined Morgan Guaranty Trust Company of New York, in Tokyo. In his 26 years at the company, he held a number of senior positions including most recently executive director, head of financial institutions sales & marketing; vice president, institutional sales & marketing and prior to that head of pension funds.

Ms. Wright comments: “We are seeing an increasing number of Japanese financial institutions shifting their allocation away from Japanese government bonds to foreign investments. As an investment group with a wide range of investment capabilities under one roof, this shift has meant increased demand for our fixed income, multi-asset and alternative offerings.”

BNY Mellon IM, which claims to be the world’s largest multi-boutique asset manager, had US$1.6 trillion in AUM as of December 31 last year.