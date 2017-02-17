Industry veteran Sang Don Ji joins BNY Mellon as Korea country executive

17 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea, USA By Asia Asset Management

US-based global investments behemoth BNY Mellon has hired former JP Morgan Chase Bank veteran Sang Don Ji to replace Yoon Soo Kim as country executive for Korea and manager of its Seoul branch. Mr. Kim has retired after spending nine years at the company.

Sang Don Ji

Reporting to Gregory Roath, head of global client management, Asia Pacific, Mr. Ji will lead the strategic direction and expansion of the company's local capabilities and presence across all businesses in Korea.

Commenting on Mr. Ji’s appointment, Mr. Roath says: “Ji will be instrumental in further enhancing our growth ambitions with his well-rounded financial services experience and deep knowledge of Korean clients’ needs. With his diverse background and strong credentials in the market, Ji is well-placed to further progress BNY Mellon’s established business in Korea to deliver excellence for our clients across the investment lifecycle.”

Before joining BNY Mellon, Mr. Ji spent 20 years at JP Morgan Chase Bank in Seoul, most recently as managing director and branch manager. Prior to that, he held various other senior positions covering major public financial institutions. Mr. Ji has also worked for Arab Bank and Security Pacific National Bank.

“Korea is a strategically important market for BNY Mellon,” explains David Cruikshank, BNY Mellon’s Asia-Pacific chairman. “With an established presence since 1988, we have developed a successful franchise in Korea servicing our institutional clients and continue to see tremendous opportunities to further expand our local capabilities over the coming years. As a global investments company, BNY Mellon is readily aligned to support Korea’s expanding pension and capital markets with our proven worldwide leadership in both investment management and investment services.”

As of December 31, 2016, BNY Mellon had US$29.9 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.6 trillion in AUM.