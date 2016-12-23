BNY Mellon granted full All Asset Trust License status in Korea

02 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Korea, USA By Asia Asset Management

BNY Mellon has been awarded with a full All Asset Trust License status in Korea, which means the firm can now provide trustee services for the domestic market and expand its international services to Korean clients.

Gary Lew, BNY Mellon’s Asia-Pacific head of corporate trust, says: “Asset-backed securitisation (ABS) structures are attractive to investors from a diversification standpoint, whether within the domestic market or for foreign investors investing into Asia. The broadening of our trustee services to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions further supports our commitment to the steadily developing Korean ABS market.”

The All Asset Trust License allows BNY Mellon to offer a comprehensive suite of domestic issuer and related investor services that are market-driven and customised, including the ability to offer alternative investment options on cash balances in ABS structures. The new license also complements BNY Mellon’s Money Trust License, growing its trustee services capabilities from Money Receivables Trusts to Intangible Property Rights.

“The growth of the Korean ABS market has been accelerating since the ABS Act was implemented in 1998. Korean issuers are using ABS structures not only as a lower-cost tool to restructure maturing debt and secure liquidity, but also as an essential balance sheet tool that Korean lenders can use to convert loans to long-term, fixed rate plans,” adds Mr. Lew.

BNY Mellon established its Seoul branch office in 1988 and was the trustee for Korea’s first covered bond issuance in 2015 under the country’s Covered Bond Act. As of September 30 this year, the company had US$30.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.72 trillion in assets under management.