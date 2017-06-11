Rohan Singh said to be joining BNY Mellon

01 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Singapore, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

Rohan Singh, who recently left US-based custodian bank Northern Trust Corporation (Northern Trust), will reportedly join rival BNY Mellon to head its securities servicing business in the Asia Pacific region.

According to Investment Operations & Custody, a Sydney-based business weekly, Mr. Singh is about to take up the position of Asia Pacific regional head for BNY Mellon’s securities servicing business. The report cited unnamed market sources.

BNY Mellon declined to comment on the matter when approached by Asia Asset Management (AAM).

A Northern Trust spokeswoman confirmed to AAM that “Mr. Singh is no longer with the company”, but did not say who will replace him.

Mr. Singh had been Northern Trust’s head of Singapore and Southeast Asia since September 2015. He was previously the country head for Australia and New Zealand from 2011-2015, and prior to that, was responsible for sales and marketing of the firm’s asset servicing business in the Asia Pacific region.

BNY Mellon had US$30.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration globally as at March 31.