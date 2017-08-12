Industry veteran Rohan Singh confirmed as BNY Mellon’s Asia Pacific head of asset servicing

16 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Industry veteran Rohan Singh has been confirmed as BNY Mellon’s Asia Pacific head of asset servicing, effective June 27.

Rohan Singh

The official announcement was made on June 14 following Asia Asset Management reporting on June 1 that Mr. Singh was on his way to the US-based banking and financial services giant.

Based in Singapore, Mr. Singh – who previously led the Southeast Asia region for Northern Trust Corporation (Northern Trust) – will report to Samir Pandiri, executive vice president of BNY Mellon and chief executive officer of asset servicing, who says: “Rohan brings nearly three decades of asset servicing experience, working within large organisations across Asian markets and demonstrating a proven track record of increasing the management and relationship skills under his leadership.”

He continues: “His expertise and industry knowledge will be critical as BNY Mellon builds on strategic growth opportunities within alternative investments, exchange-traded funds, real estate, private equity and middle office solutions in the region.”

Mr. Singh replaces Francis Braeckevelt in the role. Mr. Braeckevelt has served as Asia Pacific head of asset servicing on an interim basis in addition to his role of Asia Pacific chief operating officer for asset servicing at the firm, which he will now resume.

In his new position, Mr. Singh’s main objective will be to drive the execution of growth opportunities for the firm’s Asia Pacific asset servicing business, leveraging on its various technology platforms. According to a June 14 statement from BNY Mellon, these platforms enable its clients to build their businesses, gain better access to information, lower operating costs and achieve shared economies of scale. Mr. Singh will also oversee the expansion of BNY Mellon’s local capabilities in the region.

Prior to leading the Southeast Asia region for Northern Trust, Mr. Singh led the Australasia region for the company from 2011-2015, as well as sales for Asia Pacific. Before that, he was a director at Citibank and held several asset servicing leadership positions at the firm, including head of global custody sales for South Asia. Mr. Singh started out in his career at State Street, where he spent seven years.

BNY Mellon had US$30.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration globally as at March 31, and $1.7 trillion in AUM.