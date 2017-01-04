BlackRock’s iShares charts double-digit growth

04 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

US asset management giant BlackRock saw 13% growth in its iShares business for 2016, with a record US$140 billion in new inflows.



By region, the company notched up a new growth record in the US with net inflows of $107 billion, while securing $32 billion in net inflows in Europe. Asia-Pacific clients also set a new record for iShares ETFs bought this year, contributing over $10 billion in sales.



iShares’ bond ETFs captured 52% of all net inflows into bond ETFs globally – amounting to $60 billion, while attracting record net inflows of $38 billion in the US and $21 billion in Europe.



Commenting on the results, Susan Chan, head of Asia Pacific iShares at BlackRock said that investors of all types across the Asia-Pacific region had increased their usage of iShares ETFs in 2016, resulting in a record year of inflows.



“Adoption of fixed-income ETFs in the region far outstripped any previous years, reflecting ETFs’ ready convenience as allocation tools in response to macro events, and the increasing usage of ETFs in portfolio construction. Both trends highlight our regional clients’ increasing sophistication in ETF usage,” she added.



The global ETF industry saw net inflows of $375 billion in 2016, surpassing the previous year’s total of $348 billion.