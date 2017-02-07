A quarter of institutional investors to reduce cash holdings this year

07 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Asia Asset Management

Around 25% of institutions surveyed by BlackRock intend to reduce their cash allocations in 2017, as compared to 13% of those who plan to increase their cash holdings.

The survey, which polled 240 institutional clients globally, representing over US$8 trillion in assets, found that institutional investors are becoming increasingly interested in less liquid and non-traditional asset classes.

“In the past year, investors have been challenged by global equities’ underperformance and negative fixed-income returns,” says Edwin Conway, global head of institutional client business at BlackRock. “On top of this added pressure to deliver returns, reflation is set to take root this year and could well be the final prompt that institutions have needed to rethink their cash allocations and views on risk.”

Institutional assets are set to flow into real assets in 2017, as 58% of those surveyed expect to increase their allocations in this space, up from 49% in 2016.

Real estate is expected to attract significant interest with 38% of investors (globally) planning to increase their allocation to this asset class on a net basis. By region, 61% of Asia-Pacific investors say they will increase their holdings in real estate, followed by 56% from Continental Europe.

Globally, around 48% investors are planning to increase their holdings in private equity, compared with 13% looking to reduce their private equity holdings this year.

“The tide of institutional investor interest in less liquid assets is turning into a wave, with a significant uptick in allocations anticipated as they seek alternative ways to generate returns and income,” explains Mr. Conway.

The survey also revealed a waning interest in hedge funds, as 22% of corporate pensions and 12% of insurance companies said that they would reduce their allocation to this investment vehicle. The trend is particularly prevalent in the UK and the US, which favour long-duration bonds. Mr. Conway also encourages investors to chase yield elsewhere as market volatility and lower returns from traditional asset classes are expected in the near future.

“They (investors) are increasingly seeking alternative income, and are embracing less liquid strategies to enhance returns,” says Mr. Conway. “Many alternative asset classes, such as long-lease property, infrastructure and renewables, are able to provide inflation protection, along with secure income streams, to take care of investors’ need for cash flows.”

The global survey was conducted by asset management firm BlackRock, and comprised of interviews with the firm’s largest institutional clients, including public pensions, corporate pensions, official institutions, insurers, investment managers, endowments and foundations. BlackRock had AUM of US$5.1 trillion as of the end of 2016.