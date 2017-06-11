Impact of ratings downgrade on China-Hong Kong bond connect

26 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Market players do not expect Hong Kong and China’s credit ratings downgrade to hurt the soon-to-be-launched bond-trading link between the Territory and the Mainland.

The cross-border bond connect scheme, which would allow foreign investors to invest in China’s onshore bond market, is expected to become operational in July.

Moody’s Investors Services on Wednesday lowered Hong Kong’s local and foreign currency ratings to Aa2 from Aa1 due to “close and tightening economics, financial and political linkages with the Mainland”. It also cut China’s sovereign rating to A1 from Aa3, and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

Gregory Suen, investor director of fixed income of HSBC Global Asset Management tells Asia Asset Management (AAM) that the impact on China’s bond market is likely to be small because it’s still dominated by local investors who are probably less concerned about the downgrade.

“As far as the bond connect is concerned, the downgrade is more of an issue of short-term sentiment for foreign investors as there have been some negative headlines,” Mr. Suen says.

“We are of the view that the downgrade does not change the fundamentals of China and Hong Kong. After all, China’s rating is still higher than many other Asian countries that have higher foreign participation.”

Arthur Lau, co-head of emerging market fixed income and head of Asia fixed income at PineBridge Investments, also believes the downgrade will not have a significant impact on the bond connect initiative.

“Given the declining credit cycle onshore, we believe investors will likely focus more on FX [foreign exchange] and rates. Hence, they will invest mainly invest in government bonds and policy bank sectors,” Mr. Lau writes in a report.

Alwyn Li, a partner at law firm Deacons, is also of the view that the move by Moody’s will not affect foreign investors’ appetite for Chinese bonds, and believes they will opt to use the bond connect.

“Although Beijing has opened the China interbank bond market (CIBM) to foreign investors in February 2016, we expect overseas investors will prefer to use the bond connect instead of the existing CIBM channels because of the bond connect’s relatively simple investment process,” Mr. Li tells AAM.

Terence Chong, an associate professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, tells AAM that China’s rating downgrade will raise debt-financing costs for Chinese entities. But he says the fundamentals of China’s onshore bond market are still stable.

Overall, from a liquidity and size perspective, Mainland onshore bonds still look attractive to foreign investors compared to debts of other emerging markets, he adds.