Bond connect seen to help foreign investors access China debt market

The newly-launched China-Hong Kong Bond Connect is expected to facilitate the internationalisation of China’s fixed income market with more foreign institutional investors using it to access Chinese debt, according to asset managers.

The bond connect, which went live on July 3, allows foreign investors to invest in China’s onshore market via Hong Kong in the so-called northbound trading.

Charles Li, chief executive of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), says in a statement that “the bond connect will give Hong Kong a bigger role in fixed income, expand our mutual market programme from stocks into a second asset class and give us a good foundation for further development in fixed income and currency.”

According to Aidan Yao, senior emerging Asia economist at AXA Investment Managers, the bond connect will stimulate investor interest in China’s fixed income market, and speed up the inclusion of RMB bonds in global fixed income indices.

“For foreign investors, RMB bonds can be an attractive investment from a valuation, yield and liquidity perspective", Mr. Yao writes in a research note. He points out that Chinese central government bonds are highly rated with a ten-year yield of 3.5% that beats most developed market bonds by a significant margin.

That said, Mr. Yao expects the bond connect “will have a limited impact on near-term capital flows” as only northbound trading is currently available. Furthermore, it will take foreign investors time to learn the new rules and adjust their systems, he adds.

Mr. Li has said previously that southbound trading, which would allow Chinese investors to trade Hong Kong fixed income, won’t become operational for another two years as Mainland and Hong Kong regulators have yet to finalise the timeframe.

Chi Lo, a senior economist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, says in a report that “initial foreign buying via the bond connect is expected to be modest, for example less than the 397 billion RMB (US$58.39 billion) new inflows into A-shares in the first seven months following the launching of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect in November 2014”. He attributes this to less bullish foreign sentiment on Chinese assets, and the exclusion of foreign retail investors from the bond connect programme.

The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect allows Hong Kong investors to access Chinese equities listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and enables Mainland investors to trade Hong Kong-listed stocks.

Andy Seaman, partner and chief investment officer of UK fixed income manager Stratton Street Capital, says in a report that “the bond connect is an extremely positive development which should make it easier for international investors to gain access to the third largest bond market in the world”.

“Unlike the qualified foreign institutional investor (QFII) and RMB qualified foreign institutional investor (RQFII) programmes, the bond connect is not subject to a quota, which will make it easier for fund managers to gain exposure with relative ease”, Mr. Seaman writes, adding: “This will be particularly beneficial for the smaller firms who may have been previously reluctant to go through the more time-consuming process of applying via QFII and RQFII”.

Given that foreign investors currently account for less than 2% of the Chinese bond market, China will benefit from the bond connect in that increasing participation by international investors will lower the cost of capital, says Mr. Seaman.