Final deadline for submissions to the 2016 Best of the Best Awards is today, December 20

20 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Asia Asset Management 2016 Best of the Best Awards

Asia Asset Management’s Annual Best of the Best Awards have made their mark on the asset management and pensions industry by recognising the most outstanding firms and personalities in Asia for the past 13 years.

In order to recognise the leading lights from the Asian pensions and asset management industry for the 14th successive year, we are now accepting submissions for the 2016 Best of the Best Awards.

The Awards are divided into three categories: Performance, Country, and Regional.

To download application forms and the 2016 Best of the Best Awards guidelines, please CLICK HERE.

Submissions can be sent to awards@asiaasset.com. Questions and clarifications can also be sent to the same address.

The winners will be announced in mid-January 2017 and selectively profiled in the March 2017 pull-out Awards section of our monthly AAM magazine. A dinner and awards presentation ceremony is set to take place in Hong Kong’s Four Seasons Hotel on March 30, 2017. More details will be provided in mid-January 2017.

*Please note: The deadline for submissions this year is Friday, December 16, 2016 (close of business in Hong Kong).

Inaugural ASEAN Awards

Separately, AAM will be inviting submissions for its inaugural ASEAN Asset Management Awards in mid-January 2017. The new initiative will recognise outstanding performance and individual achievements within the ASEAN asset management and pensions industry, a sector that has progressed at a rapid pace.

AAM will announce the results of the inaugural ASEAN Asset Management Awards in mid-February 2017 and will host a dinner and awards presentation ceremony in Singapore during the third week of April.

More details will be provided in due course. Please keep an eye on our website – www.asiaasset.com – for updates.