Bursa Malaysia and FTSE Russell launch two new indexes

UK-based index provider FTSE Russell and Malaysian stock exchange Bursa Malaysia have introduced two new indexes, which will track small- and mid-cap companies.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia MidS Cap Index comprises constituents from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia EMAS Index with a full market capitalisation range of 200 million ringgit (US$46.81 million) to 2 billion ringgit, subject to buffers applied to provide stability in the selection of constituents at the semi-annual reviews.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia MidS Cap Shariah Index consists of all constituents of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia MidS Cap Index that are Shariah compliant according to the Shariah Advisory Council screening methodology, according to a joint statement from the firms.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia MidS Cap Index currently has 169 constituents, representing approximately US$15 billion of investable market capitalisation. The indexes will support initiatives from the Malaysian government to inject more liquidity into the mid and small-cap market segment.

Jessie Pak, managing director, Asia at FTSE Russell, says in the statement: “We are delighted to expand FTSE Russell’s partnership with Bursa Malaysia with the launch of two new indexes. Mid- and small-cap companies are of increasing interest to investors around the world and these indexes will provide benchmarks for the growing market segment in Malaysia.”

Tajuddin Atan, chief executive officer at Bursa Malaysia, adds: “The inclusion of two new mid- and small-cap indexes into the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series is in line with global trends where investors are now allocating their investment portfolio strategically to the mid- and small-cap equity segment. The mid- and small-cap stocks offer attractive growth prospects and provide greater opportunity for active managers to make informed decisions within the sector.”

He continues: “At Bursa Malaysia’s end, we aim to further grow the two new equity segments and continue to drive sustainability to our marketplace by bringing new investable products to the market. The decade-long partnership between Bursa Malaysia and FTSE Russell has served both parties well, and we believe the new indexes will have a good following before long.”

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series, launched in 2006 in partnership with Bursa Malaysia, is a broad range of indexes covering all eligible companies listed on the Bursa Malaysia Main and ACE Markets. The indexes are designed to measure the performance of the major capital segments of the Malaysian market, dividing it into large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, fledgling and Shariah-compliant market segments. The indexes enable market participants to measure and create products in these distinct segments of the Malaysian market.

The partnership also brings FTSE Russell’s FTSE4Good index methodology to the Malaysian market by introducing the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index, which has been designed to identify domestic companies with recognised corporate responsibility practices.