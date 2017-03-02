China dominates Asian outbound property investment space

02 March 2017 By Hui Ching-hoo

Despite the recent regulatory clampdown on offshore investments in the Mainland, Chinese investors still dominated the Asian outbound real estate investment space in 2016, with property acquisitions amounting to US$28.2 billion, or 47% of total offshore investments, according to property specialist CBRE.

CBRE states in a new report that total Asian outbound property investment amounted to $60 billion in 2016, against $62.4 billion in the previous year. Meanwhile, China has replaced Singapore as the largest source of outbound capital.

The results come as the Chinese government looks to stem capital outflows, having issued a slew of measures to curb such investments last December. One of the highlights was that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were not allowed to participate in foreign real estate transactions, with more than $1 billion in valuation, according to the Hong Kong-based publication, The South China Morning Post.

Yvonne Siew, executive director of CBRE Global Capital Markets, tells Asia Asset Management that there continues to be a steady flow of Chinese capital overseas as investors seek to diversify their portfolios despite tightening regulatory controls.

“With more scrutiny on cross-border capital flows and rigorous checks by the government, which may lengthen the approval process, Chinese outbound real estate investment may moderate, gathering at a more sustainable rate. Instead of larger transactions, Chinese investors may simply opt for a higher number of smaller deals. Regardless, Chinese appetite for global real estate investment will remain solid but more cautious, with Chinese insurers and qualified asset managers being the active institutional investor class.”

Ms. Siew commented: “From an institutional investor standpoint, real estate can meet their objectives of long-term stable returns. Comparing the performance of real estate against other asset classes demonstrates that it can provide competitive risk-adjusted returns.” She also added that 37% of the $60 billion total investments in 2016 were sourced from institutional investors, up from 32% in 2015.

Additionally, the findings indicate that the US still remains the most favoured investment destination for Asian capital for the second consecutive year, drawing 43% of the overall capital, followed by EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) at 27%. Asia comprises 23% of overall investment turnover, up from 21% in 2015.

New York surpassed London as the top metropolitan destination for outbound investment in 2016, while the total top five destinations – New York, London, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Sydney – contributed to 37% of the overall total, a decrease from 42% year-on-year. The trend reflects a more diverse investment spread across destinations, the report said.