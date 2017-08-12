China commercial property sales to hit 260 billion RMB by 2020, says CBRE

20 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Asia Asset Management

China’s commercial property sales are expected to grow 45% to 260 billion RMB (US$38.49 billion) by 2020 from 180 billion RMB in 2016, fuelled by growing appetite of domestic institutional investors, according to US-based CBRE Group.

Mainland institutional investors, real estate developers and foreign investors are estimated to contribute around 1 trillion RMB to new commercial property investments over the next three years, CBRE says in a July 18 report.

About 70% of the new investments are expected to come from institutional investors, including insurance companies and real estate funds, with the balance from cross-border investors and property companies, according to the report entitled Towards 2020: China Investment Strategy.

Alan Li, managing director of capital markets at CBRE Greater China, notes in the report that “prospects for China’s commercial real estate market remain extremely promising to both institutional investors and developers.” He says China will remain one of the top destinations for global asset allocation.

According to the report, institutional investors from China have become more active in commercial property market due to limited investment alternatives and a favourable policy environment.

Insurance companies’ share of commercial property transactions rose from 10% in 2010 to 17% in 2016 while the share for real estate funds was up from 7% to 18%, CBRE says.

Chinese insurance companies are expected to continue increasing allocations to property after the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) in 2014 allowed commercial insurers to allocate 30% of their portfolios to real estate investments.

CBRE estimates that an increase in their real estate holdings to 3% from the current 1% will result in 600 billion RMB of new investments in the commercial property market over the next three years.

It expects 112 billion RMB of new capital from real estate funds to be diverted to the commercial property market by 2020.