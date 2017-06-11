CBRE acquires Aussie healthcare project adviser Aurora

04 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

CBRE Group, a New York-listed real estate investment specialist, has acquired Australian healthcare project advisory firm Aurora Projects Pty (Aurora) to diversify its business in the region.

The company said in a statement on May 2 that the deal would strengthen its position in corporate real estate services in Australia and New Zealand. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.

CBRE provides global workplace solutions to its clients, including occupier consulting, portfolio services and transaction management.

Ray Pittman, president and chief executive officer of CBRE’s Australian and New Zealand operations, said in a statement that the acquisition reflected the company’s focus on the growth of its business, and ongoing strategy to diversify into new areas.

“We will now be able to provide a more diversified, first-class offering to clients in Australia and New Zealand given Aurora’s reputation and track record as a market leader in the very specialised areas of health and higher education project management,” he said.

Aurora has been mainly engaged in planning and development of healthcare infrastructure, facilities and services throughout Australia for over 20 years. The firm’s team of 31 professionals in Sydney and Perth will be integrated into CBRE’s existing project management division in the Pacific. The combined operation will employ 105 project management professionals. CBRE has been making inroads to expand its turf in the region with several deals over the past few years, including the acquisition of Adelaide-based mortgage provider Megaw & Hogg in 2011.