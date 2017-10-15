Asian outbound real estate investment doubles in first half 2017

31 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Middle East, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Asian outbound real estate investments almost doubled in the first half of 2017 to US$45.2 billion from $22.8 billion in the year-ago period with Chinese investors leading the way, underscoring growing appetite for high-quality real assets, according to US-based CBRE Group (CBRE).

Almost three-quarters of the investments were deployed into transactions valued at a minimum of $250 million, up from 56% in the year-ago period, an increase “led largely by the preference of investors for big ticket deals in the global real estate sectors”, according to CBRE.

Asian investors’ appetite for “high quality cross-border real estate remains solid and sustainable for the foreseeable future,” Tom Moffat, executive director of capital markets at CBRE Asia, says in an August 29 company statement.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Americas are still the major destinations for these investors, drawing $21.9 billion in the first six months of 2017, up from $20.1 billion in the year-ago period.

But Asian investors are looking beyond gateway cities, with the top five urban destinations accounting for 31% of all total Asian outbound capital in the first half of this year, down from 54% in the first six months of 2016.

China is still the largest source of capital from Asia, with Chinese sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) emerging as the largest single outbound investor class.

Chinese institutional investors, including SWFs and Mainland property companies, invested a total of $25.6 billion in overseas real estate in the first six months of 2017, more than double the $10.1 billion in the year-ago period, CBRE says.

This increase comes even as Chinese authorities impose stricter regulatory controls on such investments.

Beijing stepped up restrictions on capital outflows last November in an effort to prop up the weakening Chinese currency and protect the country’s shrinking foreign exchange reserves.

And on August 18, China’s State Council and the National Development and Reform Commission issued tough new restrictions in a new round of capital controls, requiring Chinese investors to obtain Beijing’s approval to invest in foreign properties.

According to CBRE, this move “may not affect the medium to longer term appetite for outbound investment, but [may] potentially re-shape investment strategies going forward.”

The new regulations “should help to ensure that future outbound investment is more financially sound and strategically focused, but the impact of Chinese capital on key global real estate markets should continue for some time,” adds Robert Fong, director of research at CBRE Asia Pacific, in the statement.